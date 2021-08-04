AZDHS offers way for Arizonans to get a replacement COVID-19 vaccination card

Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus in Arizona
PHOENIX - As more and more people get vaccinated against COVID-19, some have lost or misplaced their card after they got their shot.

One of the people who lost their vaccine cards is student Matt Lacher. He lost his card two months ago, and he is worried.

"I might not be able to go to a particular place or a restaurant or whatever it may be," Lacher said. "I may have to do a COVID test, which I don't really want to do."

Fortunately, officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say people who lost or misplaced their vaccine cards can fill out a form on their website, so that workers can locate and send a new copy of the vaccine card.

Fake vaccine cards cause controversy

Fake vaccine card schemes have been uncovered in other states, and a student in the Valley says they are pretty easy to get, especially on college campuses.

"For awhile, it was for requirements for schools," said the student. "I know certain colleges or programs, whether it's nursing or medicine, they want you to be vaccinated, so people were getting cards for that."

The student also says for those getting fake cards, they don’t feel they are doing anything wrong.

"I think they're just selfish. Whatever is easiest for them where they cant put themselves at risk, or whatever perceived risk they they have," said the student.

According to an FBI statement released in March 2021, unofficial use of an official government agency's seal, such as that of the CDC, is a federal crime. Vaccine cards have both the seal of the CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on them.

AZDHS Immunization Record Request Form

https://www.azdhs.gov/documents/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/immunization/asiis-request-form.pdf

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19 Vaccination

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/vaccines/index.php

https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/es/vaccines/index.php (In Spanish/En Español)