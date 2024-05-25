Baby taken hostage in Surprise out of ICU; Chipotle customers find ways for larger portions | Nightly Roundup

article

From an update to the baby who was taken hostage and shot in Surprise to Chipotle customers getting more bang for their buck by filming burrito makers, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 25, 2024.

1. Baby taken hostage in Surprise out of ICU

2. Chipotle customers are filming burrito makers in attempts to receive larger portions

3. Pope Francis paves way for canonization of first millennial saint

4. Marijuana reclassification is going to change how drug laws impact Arizona

5. TSA sets new record for most passengers screened in a day

Also, your weather forecast for tonight