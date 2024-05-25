Expand / Collapse search

Baby taken hostage in Surprise out of ICU; Chipotle customers find ways for larger portions | Nightly Roundup

Published  May 25, 2024 7:15pm MST
From an update to the baby who was taken hostage and shot in Surprise to Chipotle customers getting more bang for their buck by filming burrito makers, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 25, 2024.

1. Baby taken hostage in Surprise out of ICU

The seven-month-old baby, Jaxson, who was taken hostage and shot by his father multiple times in Surprise is still hospitalized, but in recovery.

2. Chipotle customers are filming burrito makers in attempts to receive larger portions

Chipotle customers are claiming that filming employees results in larger portions amid ongoing complaints about reduced portion sizes and high food prices.

3. Pope Francis paves way for canonization of first millennial saint

Pope Francis issued a decree on Thursday announcing the recognition of a miracle attributed to Bl. Carlo Acutis — clearing the way for the Italian teenager's canonization in the near future. 

4. Marijuana reclassification is going to change how drug laws impact Arizona

The federal shift would make marijuana more like codeine and ketamine. This doesn't change anything for users in Arizona, since it's legal, but it changes everything for the businesses that sell it.

5. TSA sets new record for most passengers screened in a day

"We recommend arriving early," TSA posted on X.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/25/24

The warm temperatures look like they are here to stay.