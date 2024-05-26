Bear killed after attacking teen; 3 killed in Arizona crash | Nightly Roundup

article
A wrong-way crash ended in the deaths of three people; a bear was killed after attacking a teen in Arizona and the family of PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray gives an update on his death. Here are tonight's top stories.
1. 3 killed in wrong-way crash on SR 87 near Fountain Hills, DPS says
A wrong-way crash on SR 87 near Fountain Hills left three dead, Arizona DPS said on Sunday.
2. Bear shot dead by Arizona game officers after swipe attack on teen in mountain cabin
A black bear was shot and killed by Arizona fish and game officers after it entered a home through an open door and injured a teenager in a mountain community near the New Mexico state line, wildlife officials said.
3. PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family says
Murray, a two-time winner on PGA Tour, was found dead after withdrawing from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth.
4. Marijuana reclassification: How the change in drug laws impacts Arizona
The federal shift would make marijuana more like codeine and ketamine. This doesn't change anything for users in Arizona, since it's legal, but it changes everything for the businesses that sell it.
5. Baby taken hostage in Surprise kidnapping and housefire out of ICU
The seven-month-old baby, Jaxson, who was taken hostage and shot by his father multiple times in Surprise is still hospitalized, but in recovery.