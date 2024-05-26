Bear killed after attacking teen; 3 killed in Arizona crash | Nightly Roundup

article

A wrong-way crash ended in the deaths of three people; a bear was killed after attacking a teen in Arizona and the family of PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray gives an update on his death. Here are tonight's top stories.

1. 3 killed in wrong-way crash on SR 87 near Fountain Hills, DPS says

2. Bear shot dead by Arizona game officers after swipe attack on teen in mountain cabin

3. PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family says

4. Marijuana reclassification: How the change in drug laws impacts Arizona

5. Baby taken hostage in Surprise kidnapping and housefire out of ICU