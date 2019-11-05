Benefit BBQ held for family of fallen MCSO detention officer Gene Lee

The law enforcement community came together to help out the family of fallen Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer, Gene Lee after he was killed following an attack by an inmate.

"The whole agency is grieving, it really is a tragedy," said Benjamin Fisk, President of the Maricopa County Law Enforcement Association.

Hundreds of people came together for the BBQ Tuesday. Every dollar donated will go directly to the family of MCSO detention officer Gene Lee.

MCSO says Lee, a six-year veteran of the department, was fatally attacked last week by inmate Daniel Davitt.

"This is a job that deserves far more respect and attention than they receive and unfortunately this tragedy will be one of those defining moments of reminding people of why they need to be more grateful for the sacrifice of those in this profession," said Sheriff Paul Penzone.

John Middleton, with the law enforcement motorcycle club The Usual Suspects, knew Lee from his time at a shooting range in Mesa.

"He was very soft-spoken, a great guy," said John Middleton.

He and several members of the group came to show their support. They were joined by hundreds of other law enforcement officers, agencies and community members, many complete strangers to Lee. All choosing to turn a simple hot dog or hamburger into an act of kindness.

"It's good, it's a show of support for the family and we're going to deliver a check to the family as well," said Middleton. "Obviously that doesn't replace what they've lost, but you know if it helps with the things they need at this point in time that's kind of what we do."