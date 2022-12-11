Expand / Collapse search
A Bentley-driving accused cult leader, red meth, Starbucks 'awkward' tipping system: this week's top stories

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crime Files: Arizona cult leader's child brides, red meth, cockfighting bust

This week's top stories include an accused cult leader having 20 wives, some as young as 9, an American sports journalist dying while covering the World Cup in Qatar, and red meth being found in Arizona.

Here are the stories that captured your attention the most from Dec. 4-10.

1. Bentley-driving accused cult leader has 20 wives as young as age 9, possibly married own daughter, FBI alleges: The wives were allegedly trafficked across state lines in a trailer — forced to use a bucket as a toilet — while the self-proclaimed prophet drove two Bentleys while pushing failed business ventures in real estate and goal coaching.

Arizona polygamist cult leader has 20 wives, possibly married own daughter: FBI

2. American journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering World Cup in Qatar: "I do not believe my brother just died," Eric Wahl said in a now-deleted social media video. "I believe he was killed."

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswi

Expand

3. Athena Strand: Tanner Horner strangled 7-year-old after hitting her with his van, arrest affidavit says: The disturbing details of 7-year-old Athena Strand's death came to light in a newly filed arrest affidavit for contracted FedEx delivery driver Tanner Horner.

athena-strand-2.jpg

4. Red meth seized in Arizona, the first of its kind: 'It's a new way to market': The DEA says its bright color is just another way the cartels are trying to market their product. A similar "pink meth" was first found in 2007 but died down.

Red meth seized by DEA agents in Arizona

5. Phoenix officer caught on camera repeatedly hitting man at gas station: The video was taken near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Dec. 4, and the person who recorded it said that the man was complying with police and not resisting.

Stolen truck call ends in fight with Phoenix police officer

6. Mountain lion drags dog from Sonoma County home: Video: Rebecca Kracker said she heard her dog yelping and growling and when she went to check on him, he was being dragged out of the house by his neck.

7. Athena Strand: What we know about Tanner Horner, the delivery driver who confessed to killing the 7-year-old: Law enforcement in Wise County found the body of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old who went missing on Friday night after she disappeared.

athena-strand-1.jpg

Courtesy: Maitlyn Gandy

8. Starbucks fans furious over new 'awkward' tipping system: The new tipping feature getting rolled out across North America prompts customers who paid by card to have the option to leave a $1, $2, "other amount" or "no tip" after they have inserted their card to pay for their beverage or baked good.

9. 2 teens dead, 2 others hospitalized after car hits tree in Surprise: The 17-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other passengers, an 18-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 15-year-old, were hospitalized. The 16-year-old passenger died at the hospital.

10. 20 Peoria elementary school students get sick after eating lunch on field trip: Nearly two dozen students at Zuni Hills Elementary School in Peoria started vomiting after eating lunch during a field trip, officials said.

20 Peoria students get sick during field trip