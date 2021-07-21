Expand / Collapse search
Biden to deliver address on infrastructure plan as GOP wary over cost

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Joe Biden
FOX 10 Phoenix

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden is expected to update Americans on his infrastructure plan in an address Wednesday evening, though the GOP has signaled they’ll block initial efforts to move forward out of concerns over costs.

Six months after Biden took office, his signature "Build Back Better" campaign promise is at a key moment that will test his hopes for a new era of bipartisan cooperation in Washington.

The measure is projected to cost about $1 trillion over five years with about $579 billion of that above previously expected levels. The investments include $109 billion on roads and highways and $15 billion on electric vehicle infrastructure and transit systems as part of $312 billion in transportation spending. There’s $65 billion toward broadband and expenditures on drinking water systems and $47 billion in resiliency efforts to tackle climate change.

Funding Biden’s infrastructure initiative with tax hikes has been controversial. Raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% would generate some $700 billion over 10 years, one of the people said. The administration is also eyeing a new global minimum tax.

Senate Republicans were expected on Wednesday to reject an effort to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that senators brokered with Biden, though supporters are hoping they’ll get another chance in coming days.

"We’ve told him we’re not ready, so we’re gonna vote no, but we will be ready by the end of this week. And we’ve always thought that," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, a lead negotiator, during an interview on CNBC. "We still have four or five issues we’re discussing with the White House and negotiating with our Democratic colleagues."

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scheduled a procedural vote that he described as a step to "get the ball rolling" as talks progress. But Republican senators say they want to view an analysis of the bill’s costs, how it’s paid for and a more detailed legislative text first.

Lawmakers are asking Schumer to delay the vote until Monday, or hold a do-over. But with Democrats anxious to follow up with a $3.5 trillion bill focused on health care, climate and social programs, it’s unclear how events will unfold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.


 