Big idea lands Chandler girl new job as Crayola Experience CEO for a day

The Crayola Experience, located in the Chandler Fashion Center, has hired a new 'CEO.'

The new CEO is unlike others, as she is a very young person.

Indigo Chai is just 10 years old.

In 2020, a nationwide search for a Chief Experience Officer to help Crayola improve their experience for children began, and indigo wasted no time submitting her audition tape, where she shared her great idea for a 'Crayola Rescue Center.'

Indigo will use these Crayola animals, called 'Scribble Scrubbies,' to give back.

"They’ll be the ones that you’re rescuing at the Crayola Rescue Center," said Indigo. "You'll get to care for them and wash them and color on them."

She’s hoping to convince Crayola to donate a portion of each Scribble Scrubby sale to animal rescue and conservation efforts. It's a winning idea that Crayola experts couldn’t ignore.

"It's a pretty big idea, but what we loved about it was that she was able to incorporate the Crayola brand and her idea with our Scribble Scrubbies, and the way she presented it in her PowerPoint and her interview," said Crayola Experience Marketing Director Regina Castillo. "There was nothing more to say than we absolutely love the idea."

"I'm really excited. It's going to be really awesome," said Indigo.

Crayola Experience officials say they hope to implement Indigo’s ideas by July.

