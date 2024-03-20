Bodies found near the border; child gets served alcohol at a restaurant | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a shocking discovery near the U.S. - Mexico Border to a mocktail mistake involving a child, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
1. A grisly discovery near the U.S. - Mexico Border
Prosecutors in the violent western Mexican state of Jalisco said Wednesday they found five dead bodies piled in a bulletproof SUV, while near the Arizona border authorities found seven more bodies.
2. "It didn't taste normal…"
The family goes to the same Outback Steakhouse in Livonia a couple of times a month. The pre-teen, Mekyle Cureton, said he always gets the virgin strawberry daiquiri, but the one he got this time was definitely not a mocktail.
3. Is your dog on the list?
The "Frenchie' has held its lead for a second year.
4. Young West Valley boy seriously hurt after shooting himself by accident
A boy is in critical condition after police say he accidentally shot himself on Wednesday.
5. Sad discovery at Phoenix home
A 25-year-old man was found dead in a bathtub in Phoenix on Tuesday evening.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/20/24
Gorgeous conditions as temperatures move closer to 80°F.