Body camera video shows Lori Vallow detained by Kauai Police in January

FOX 10 has obtained body camera footage taken by police officers in Kauai, Hawaii, showing an encounter between Lori and police officers in late January.

Lori Vallow's kids, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, went missing in 2019, revealing a complicated sequence of events related to the death of Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

In the video, taken on January 26, officers stopped Lori and Chad at the Kauai Beach Resort during the afternoon hours. the video shows the two pulled over in a Black Ford Explorer they rented. At the time, the fates of JJ and Tylee were not known.

"Advise them that we have a search warrant, and don't let them use any communications," an officer was heard saying.

Just a day prior to the encounter, Vallow was served with a court order from Idaho to produce her missing kids within five days.

"Step off," said an officer. "We have a search warrant for your guys, your car your belongings."

Police say Lori and Chad spent the morning on the beach. Hours later, Lori was served with a search warrant.

Lori didn't speak much to officers, instead responding with a smirk. Then, Lori is taken to a police car to be detained.

Court documents say police found JJ and Tylee's birth certificates, a bank card issued to Tylee, JJ's iPad, and a second iPad logged into his account, and JJ's school registration receipts from Rexburg, Idaho.

There was no sign, however, of the kids staying with their mother on the island

Lori and Chad would spend nearly another month vacationing in Hawaii before police arrested Lori on allegations child abandonment in February.

By June 9, the FBI made the gruesome discovery of the children's remains buried at Chad's property in Salem, Idaho.

