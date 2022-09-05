Expand / Collapse search

Body with 'suspicious' injuries found outside of Flagstaff restaurant, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police in Flagstaff are investigating the death of a man, calling the circumstances "suspicious."

Officers say they found 35-year-old Donovan Young on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant on Sept. 1 along Route 66. They say the man from Chinle, an area in Apache Country, suffered injuries to his face as well as trauma to his head.

Paramedics took him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

