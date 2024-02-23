Expand / Collapse search

Bodycam video shows arrest of stabbing and murder suspect in Scottsdale

FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - New body camera video shows the arrest of a stabbing and murder suspect in Scottsdale.

Raad Almansoori, 26, was arrested in connection to the stabbing of a woman at a Surprise McDonald's. Investigators believe Almansoori is also responsible for stabbing a woman the day before in Phoenix. He also allegedly confessed to killing 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia in Manhattan.

According to police, Almansoori's car was spotted in a parking garage at the Scottsdale Fashion Square. He tried to run away, but officers quickly cuffed him.

Almansoori also has previous arrests in Florida and Texas for kidnapping and sexual assault.