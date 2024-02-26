Bomb threat prompts evacuations of businesses in San Tan Valley

Multiple businesses have been evacuated in San Tan Valley due to a bomb threat.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call at around 10 a.m. on Feb. 26 about a suspicious package that was dropped off at a third-party post office near Hunt Highway and Gary Road.

"The suspect claimed the package was a bomb," PSCO said. "Nearby businesses including Jimmy Johns, Dunkin Donuts, Panda Express, Skyline Dental and Home Depot have been evacuated."

A bomb squad is responding to the scene.

PCSO says the incident is confined to the shopping center and no homes are affected.

The public should avoid the area.

The suspect is described as a skinny white male who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and sunglasses.

Map of the incident