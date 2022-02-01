Border Patrol agents rescue migrants from drowning in Yuma canal

Border Patrol agents in Yuma rescued two migrants from drowning in a canal last weekend.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, surveillance cameras on Jan. 30 captured a group of six migrants from Colombia jumping into the canal.

Four of the migrants managed to climb out of the canal, but two continued to float downstream, struggling to stay above water.

"The agents rushed towards the struggling migrants, approximately fifty yards apart, and pulled out one by extending a hand and lifting him to shore," officials said in a news release. "Agents used a rescue disc to pull the other to safety."

One of the migrants was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"I am proud of our Border Patrol agents who carried out their professional duties in exemplary fashion, demonstrating a respect for life by making no judgement as to who was in danger or why," Yuma Sector Chief Patrol agent Chris Clem said. "I commend the compassion and professionalism of our agents as they serve to protect our borders."

