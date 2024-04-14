Expand / Collapse search

Both sides take part in rally on Arizona abortion ruling in Scottsdale

By
Published  April 14, 2024 8:04pm MST
Arizona Politics
FOX 10 Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Arizona's abortion battle is expected to ramp up this week.

It comes after Arizona's Supreme Court reinstated a law from 1864, effectively banning all abortions. Republicans then blocked an attempt to repeal it.

In Scottsdale on Sunday night, a rally was held. Those from both sides of the issue took to the streets to voice concerns.

Rally on AZ abortion ruling held in Scottsdale

Arizona is seemingly a divided state on the issue.

"We’ve got to make Arizona a state where women are equal citizens to everyone else," Beth Ballmann said. She's the lead organizer for Indivisible.

The one protection put in place to allow an abortion is if the mother's life is at risk.

Related

Shouts of 'Shame! Shame!' erupt in Arizona House as fight over abortion ban engulfs lawmakers
article

Shouts of 'Shame! Shame!' erupt in Arizona House as fight over abortion ban engulfs lawmakers

The Arizona Legislature devolved into shouts of "Shame! Shame!" as Republican lawmakers quickly shut down discussion on a proposed repeal of the state's newly revived 1864 law that criminalizes abortion throughout pregnancy unless a woman’s life is at risk.

"No woman has a right to intentionally kill her children. No human has a right to intentionally take the life of an innocent human being," said Kaylee Stockton with Students for Life.

The law dates back to 1864, and some say it’s too dated.

"It’s just devastating, women are second class citizens as a result of this," Ballmann said.

Others look at the near-total ban as a win.

Related

Arizona abortion law: What to know as near-total ban from 1864 is restored by state supreme court
article

Arizona abortion law: What to know as near-total ban from 1864 is restored by state supreme court

A new ruling from the Arizona Supreme Court means that abortion will soon be mostly banned in Arizona as a result of a 19th century law. Here's what to know about the ruling, and what could happen in the future that can change the situation once again.

"We believe that every human life is valuable and deserves to be protected from conception to death," Stockton said.

The decision puts Arizona on the map with the strictest abortion law in battleground states ahead of the November election.

Lawmakers are set to meet again on Wednesday. Many expect to see some sort of action taken on the issue then.

AZ abortion law: What to know about the Civil War-era ban

FOX 10's Justin Lum takes a deeper look into the state's near-total abortion ban that dates back to pre-statehood days, as well as the court ruling that allowed it to be enforced once again.