Both sides take part in rally on Arizona abortion ruling in Scottsdale

Arizona's abortion battle is expected to ramp up this week.

It comes after Arizona's Supreme Court reinstated a law from 1864, effectively banning all abortions. Republicans then blocked an attempt to repeal it.

In Scottsdale on Sunday night, a rally was held. Those from both sides of the issue took to the streets to voice concerns.

Arizona is seemingly a divided state on the issue.

"We’ve got to make Arizona a state where women are equal citizens to everyone else," Beth Ballmann said. She's the lead organizer for Indivisible.

The one protection put in place to allow an abortion is if the mother's life is at risk.

"No woman has a right to intentionally kill her children. No human has a right to intentionally take the life of an innocent human being," said Kaylee Stockton with Students for Life.

The law dates back to 1864, and some say it’s too dated.

"It’s just devastating, women are second class citizens as a result of this," Ballmann said.

Others look at the near-total ban as a win.

"We believe that every human life is valuable and deserves to be protected from conception to death," Stockton said.

The decision puts Arizona on the map with the strictest abortion law in battleground states ahead of the November election.

Lawmakers are set to meet again on Wednesday. Many expect to see some sort of action taken on the issue then.