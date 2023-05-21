Boy helps Gilbert food bank with jelly shortage

A few months ago, 10-year-old Evan Vowles posted a video, a plea to help him fill a need at a neighboring food bank.

"Me and my mom eventually came across this one, and I had a feeling deep down, this is the right project," he said. "I was looking, and I found Open Arms food bank."

Open Arms Care Center in Gilbert was in desperate need of jelly.

"The way how it started was we got all the donations, and we went to Fry's, and we just bought 20 jellies and that day, that first day some other people donated some jellies and brought them, and we just stored them on our living room table," Evan said.

Open Arms serves 1,000 people a month.

"A lot of people do general food drives for us, which we very much appreciate, but something focused like this on what we actually need, our top product that we are out of, is very important, it really helps a ton," said an Open Arms spokeswoman.

Evan worked tirelessly in an effort to make the biggest impact he could to fill as many shelves as possible. His determination paid off – his expectations were exceeded when he was able to donate over 700 jars of jelly.

"I think that he inspires other people to do good work like he does. He's an amazing kid," said an Open Arms spokeswoman.

"I'm just so grateful that the community wanted to help so much," Evan said.