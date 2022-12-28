Buckeye Elementary School District overpaid superintendent by more than $570K, attorney general alleges

The Arizona attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the Buckeye Elementary School District (BESD) and its superintendent Kristi Wilson after she allegedly received more than $1.7 million in "additional compensation" from July 2016 to December 2021.

During that time, BESD reportedly paid Wilson a total of $3.3 million in compensation - more than $570,000 of what the superintendent was entitled to under her employment agreements.

That total is also about 100% more than what the state's three largest school districts were paying their superintendents at the time, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The lawsuit aims to have Wilson return the funds that the school district overpaid to her based on her employment agreements.

"Transparency and accountability are not electives in our public school districts," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. "Hardworking taxpayers expect these public funds to be expended in accordance with the law and the best interest of students."



