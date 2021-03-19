Buckeye man accused of starting fires at Walmart locations in Peoria, Glendale so he could shoplift

A man is behind bars after allegedly setting fire to a Peoria Walmart while hundreds of people were inside, police said on March 19.

The arson happened Wednesday afternoon near Deer Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway and caused several million dollars in damages, according to officials.

Police said Buckeye resident Rodney Wayne Cox Jr. spent several hours inside of the Walmart before starting a fire in the Pets Department and stealing several items from the store.

Cox later admitted to starting the fire as a distraction for the shoplifting, police said in a statement.

"When this incident occurred, there were approximately 150 employees and 351 customers, including Rodney, in the store," read a statement from Peoria Police.

Investigators say he had also started a fire the day before at a Walmart in Glendale.

Cox is facing several charges including arson and shoplifting.

