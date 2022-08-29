Business owners at Lake Powell say there's still plenty to do at the lake despite lower water levels

The impact from the current mega-drought can’t be understated, as Lake Powell, which is currently at 26% capacity, looks a lot different than it did just three years ago.

Lower water levels aside, small businesses in the area that rely on the lake are trying to get the word out that there is still water.

"Everybody's open for business up here," said Judy Franz with the Page-Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce.

"It's almost like being on a different planet. Now, with the way the level is now, it's still amazing. You can get to a lot of those canyons. It's just getting to them is a little bit more difficult," said Jerred Brady with Powell Adventure Rentals.

Constant news of a mega-drought and low water levels have created additional problems for the small businesses on the lake. For the people that make a living on the lake, they say images of a Lake Powell with low water levels have been particularly devastating, because of the feeling that it gives that there is no water in the lake anymore.

"That lone rock picture is devastating," said Franz.

Franz said they constantly fight back against the state of the lake.

"People have stopped their reservations from different hotels because they think there's no water here," said Franz. "There is water. It’s still a beautiful lake."

Molly Steffens with Powell Adventure Rentals said people call all the time to cancel, because they think the lake is dry.

"We are definitely down. Reservations have fallen," said Steffens. "Yes we are low, but we have a massive lake. A lot still to see, a lot to offer. Yes, it has changed, but it hasn’t changed in the way people are putting it out there or perceiving it to be. It's still a lot of lake."

In fact, water level at Lake Powell, as of Aug. 29, is 10 feet higher than it was in the spring.

Meanwhile, businesses in the area are eyeing Labor Day weekend, and hoping Arizonans think about visiting.

Also read: Arizona cities enacting measures to help conserve water amid drought: here's what you need to know