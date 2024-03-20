Car crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A two-car crash took the life of a passenger in west Phoenix on Tuesday night.

The crash near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 10:30 p.m on March 19. Sergio Vasquez, 24, was found by Phoenix Police with serious injuries.

Phoenix Fire pronounced Vasquez dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle Vasquez was in was also hospitalized in critical condition.

According to a news release, the second driver did not require medical attention.

Police said the vehicle that contained the two injured people was speeding east on Thomas Road while the second vehicle was driving north on 83rd Avenue.

The crash is under investigation.

Map of where the crash happened: