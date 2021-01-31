Car crashes into building near 3rd Street and Camelback

Phoenix police say a car accident sent a vehicle careening into an art studio near 3rd Street and Camelback, shattering a large glass wall in the process.

According to officers, the two-vehicle collision happened at 7 PM on Jan. 30. Witnesses said one of the cars had lost control in the crash and drove straight through a glass wall into the building.

Fire crews reinforced the building with wood panels, and no injuries were reported. No one was inside of the art studio at the time.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

