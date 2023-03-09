Car crashes into Scottsdale Starbucks; 2 injured

Two people were injured after a car crashed into a Scottsdale Starbucks on March 9, firefighters said.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, the crash happened near Hayden and Osborn Roads, when the driver pulled up to a parking spot but didn't put the car in park and drove into the coffee shop.

There were about 20-25 people inside the Starbucks when the crash happened.

"That spot that she was parked in is literally, probably the only spot you could have gone through this structure where there was nobody was sitting," Capt. David Folio said. "Nobody on the table where she went through, and she drove all the way up to actually the counter where you pick up your coffee. Probably about two minutes before that, reports are that there was five or six people waiting for coffee."

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims refused medical treatment.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Two people were injured after a car crashed into a Scottsdale Starbucks on March 9, firefighters said. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

