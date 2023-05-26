Car slams into Glendale business, killing 1 and injuring 3 others

One person was killed and another three were injured after a car slammed into a Glendale business on Thursday.

It was just after 7 p.m. when an Infiniti sedan traveling northwest down Grand Avenue somehow lost control and hit a building near 53rd Avenue, police said.

Four people were in the car. One died at the scene, and the other three are in life-threatening condition at the hospital.

Police are still trying to figure out if another vehicle was involved, as investigators reported hearing "conflicting information" from witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Glendale PD at 623-930-3000.

The roadway was closed throughout the night for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Where the crash happened: