Cargo train derails in San Bernardino County desert

More than 50 train cars derailed in San Bernardino County Monday, causing a brief fuel spill, according to officials.

The train derailed in Kelso, a ghost town in the Mojave National Preserve about 65 miles from the Arizona border. San Bernardino County Fire officials first reported the derailment around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Kelbaker Road and Kelso Cima Road.

In total, 55 cars including two locomotives were knocked off the tracks. Fire officials said the train was a cargo train carrying iron ore.

Images shared on social media showed the train completely wrecked, with the train tracks split open with sand piled high on one side.

Hazmat officials responded to the seen to look at a fuel leak caused by one of derailed locomotives, but fire officials said there was no other threat to the public or the environment. No injuries were reported.

The Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration said it's sending crews to the scene of the derailment to investigate.