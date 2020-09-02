Expand / Collapse search
Casa Grande Police: Man arrested in connection with series of arson and arson attempts

By FOX 10 Staff
Diego Ayala (Photo Courtesy: Casa Grande Police Department)

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say a 24-year-old in the city has been arrested in connection with a number of arson-related incidents in August.

According to a statement released on September 2, the suspect is identified as Diego Ayala, who was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home.

Investigators believe Ayala is responsible for four arson or attempted arson incidents, all along a residential street near southeast of Pinal Avenue and Cottonwood Lane, near Casa Grande Middle School.

"No injuries were reported during any of the incidents and the cost of damage has not yet been determined," read a portion of the statement.

According to officials, Ayala is accused of arson of property, arson of an occupied structure, attempted arson of an occupied structure, in addition to weapons and drug-related offenses.

