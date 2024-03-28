Chad Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow's husband set to go on trial

We are just days away from the murder trial of Chad Daybell in Idaho.

Daybell is the husband of Lori Vallow, the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom’ who lived in the East Valley at one point. He is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s two children – Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan – in addition to his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The upcoming trial for Daybell comes nearly a year after Vallow was found guilty of murdering her kids and conspiring in the death of her romantic rival. Unlike Vallow, however, Daybell could get the death penalty if convicted.

We recently caught up caught up with the grandfather of Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow, who was one of the children killed in the case.

Larry Woodcock said he is ready to get justice for his grandchild, who was found dead in Daybell’s backyard.

"I hope that one of these days we will be able to never forget this, but maybe not have to worry about this as much as we have, and the stress that it has put on our lives," said Woodcock.

Woodcock was at Daybell’s property in June 2020, once JJ and his 16-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, were discovered by authorities and unearthed. Like the first trial, a new jury will witness graphic details, several testimonies, and gruesome evidence linked to the crime scene.

"I pray - and I mean this - I pray every night for those jurors, and pray that this doesn’t affect them because there’s some tough stuff to see," said Woodcock.

Both JJ and Tammy died of asphyxiation. Tylee’s charred remains were in such horrific condition, the medical examiner could only determine it was a homicide by unspecified means.

"Would you still want the death penalty on the table, like it is right now?" we asked Woodcock.

"I still want the death penalty on the table, absolutely, but that’s not a decision for me to make," Woodcock replied.

Mugshot for Chad Daybell (Photo Courtesy: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

Daybell’s trial could last around eight week, and the defense is expected to call on its own expert witnesses to testify. It is unknown, however, if Daybell himself will take the stand

"Yeah, I hope he does testify, and I hope at one point in this, if he is found guilty, that I get the opportunity to look him in the eyes and confront him, and I think that’s going to be my greatest pleasure," said Woodcock.

Continuing Coverage for the Chad Daybell-Lori Vallow case

The Daybell trial will be livestreamed, as jury selection begins Monday. We also have an exclusive documentary on Lori Vallow’s Idaho trial, which premieres on our FOX Local app at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The documentary gives an unprecedented look inside the prosecution of the ‘Doomsday Mom’ that led to a conviction.