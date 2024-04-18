Chad Daybell murder trial: Melanie Gibb, Lori Vallow's former best friend, testifies
BOISE, Idaho - Melanie Gibb, the former best friend of Lori Vallow, took the stand on Thursday to testify at Chad Daybell's triple murder trial in Idaho.
Daybell, the husband of the so-called "Doomsday Mom," is charged with killing Vallow's two children and his former wife.
Last year, Vallow received a life sentence without parole for the killings.
Nearly a dozen witnesses have testified at the trial, including a Chandler detective and an FBI forensic accountant.
Chad Daybell in court (East Idaho News)
