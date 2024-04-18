Chad Daybell murder trial: Melanie Gibb, Lori Vallow's former best friend, testifies

Melanie Gibb, the former best friend of Lori Vallow, took the stand on Thursday to testify at Chad Daybell's triple murder trial in Idaho.

Daybell, the husband of the so-called "Doomsday Mom," is charged with killing Vallow's two children and his former wife.

Last year, Vallow received a life sentence without parole for the killings.

Nearly a dozen witnesses have testified at the trial, including a Chandler detective and an FBI forensic accountant.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chad Daybell in court (East Idaho News)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.