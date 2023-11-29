Chad Daybell's murder trial will be livestreamed, judge rules

The husband of convicted child murderer Lori Vallow appeared in an Idaho courtroom on Nov. 29 for a hearing on multiple motions.

Chad Daybell is accused of murdering Vallow's children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and his first wife, Tammy Daybell, in 2019.

A judge ruled in favor of Daybell's motion to allow cameras in court for his April 2024 trial. Judge Steven Boyce said he would permit courtroom cameras to livestream the proceedings, but no cameras from the press are allowed, as well as still photography.

Daybell's attorney, John Prior, said that Daybell's family would like to watch the trial remotely and not have to face media coverage due to being at the trial.

Prosecutors voiced concerns about witnesses testifying and being put on camera, saying a live broadcast would make the trial more difficult.

Judge Boyce originally banned cameras in the courtroom for the Vallow-Daybell case in October 2022. Lori Vallow's verdict reading and sentencing were streamed via courtroom cameras, but her trial did not permit any broadcasting.