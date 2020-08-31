Chandler man arrested, accused of fraud and faking terminal illness

article

A Chandler man has been arrested after police say he faked a terminal illness in order to commit fraud while he was on pre-trial release for other crimes.

The Scottsdale Police Department says 49-year-old Christopher Wade Nelson was arrested on July 29 following a seven-month-long investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Nelson was on pre-trial release for pending charges related to a 2016 case where he faked having pancreatic cancer in order to defraud his high school friends, police said.

Between May 2018 and May 2020, police say Nelson engaged in several fraudulent schemes in order to delay his pending criminal trial, as well as defund his victims of thousands of dollars:

Nelson is accused of claiming to be diagnosed with ALS and utilizing a motorized wheelchair and walkers.

Nelson allegedly forged documents from Mayo Clinic physicians in order to fake a terminal illness to avoid court appearances.

Nelson used Instagram to ask the owner of a vehicle shop to fix his truck for free so he could take "one last ride," police said.

Nelson also allegedly used Instagram to enlist the help of a physical therapist, ALS patients and their families for a $9,000 fundraiser in order to obtain a speech-generating device.

Police say they conducted video surveillance of Nelson and observed him engaging in several physical activities including washing a car, yardwork, heavy lifting, and dancing.

If you believe you were defrauded by Nelson, police are asking you to call them at 480-312-8141.

