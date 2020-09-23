Chandler police release photos of suspected vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

The Chandler Police Department has released new photos of the suspected vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash late last month.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a maroon 2000 to 2006 four-door Chevrolet Tahoe Z71. A trailer attached to the vehicle is either red or orange and is a tandem axle flatbed.

The Chandler Police Department has released new photos of the suspected vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash late last month. (Chandler Police Department)

Police say the driver of the Tahoe struck and killed Eduardo Gabriel Rascon at 8 p.m. on Aug. 31 near McQueen and Chandler Boulevard.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-782-4130 or 480-782-4895.

You can also contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered in the case.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.