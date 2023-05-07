Child fighting for their life after being found in Phoenix area pool, FD says

A toddler was pulled out from a Phoenix pool Sunday afternoon and is in extremely critical condition, the fire department said.

This comes after a day of three people dying either once they were pulled from the water or while in the water.

This incident happened near 43rd Avenue and Dobbins Road around 4 p.m. as the child was found in the pool. The child was in there for an "unspecified amount of time."

"Firefighters quickly arrived and began to administer advanced life support measures. The patient was transported to a local pediatric hospital in extremely critical condition," Phoenix Fire Capt. Joe Huggins said.

