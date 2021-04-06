Children playing youth football is declining, says a new survey

Most parents are saying no to youth football for their kids, according to results from a new survey by the Barrow Neurological Institute.

Football has, most recently, been known as the sport to avoid when it comes to concussions, but other contact sports have more risk than you think.

Xavier Prep Senior Bianca Feix knows first-hand the concussion risks in soccer because she’s had a couple herself.

"The main things for me were I had a constant headache and I had really bad light sensitivity, especially for my first concussion. I had to wear sunglasses everywhere, I could barely look up," Feix said.

Girls soccer ranked second to only boys football in terms of how many concussions are reported across youth sports.

A new survey by the Barrow Neurological Institute shows, for the first time, a majority of parents are saying no to football for their kids, but other contact sports participation rose on the list.

For Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Doctor Javier Cardenas, he wants to make sure parents know all the risks.

"I think parents should be aware that a concussion should happen in any sport. They should make sure the athletes are prepared to play, starting with a physical and concussion history," Cardenas said.

Another finding in this survey, nearly 40% of athletes said they’d play through a concussion if a championship was on the line, something that could lead to longer damage if it happens.