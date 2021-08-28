City of Chandler to test voting by cell phone

The city of Chandler is considering allowing residents to vote by cell phone.

City council members approved a pilot program on Aug. 26 that would look into utilizing block-chain technology as a secure form of voting from anywhere that would allow more participation in election.

"This pilot program will help us identify the feasibility and interest of using this technology in future City elections, and Council believes this could enhance accessibility, increase voter participation and streamline the election process," according to Mayor Kevin Hartke.

The concept would first be tested in a mock election later this year for a three-week period after the city's bond election on Nov. 2.

State law prohibits voting by phone, so the Arizona Legislature would have to act to make this a reality on a larger scale.

More on the program: https://www.chandleraz.gov/blog/august-23-work-session-recap-mobile-voting-pilot

