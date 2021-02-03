City of Phoenix launches second mobile COVID-19 testing van

The city of Phoenix is launching a new effort to better serve underserved communities by introducing a second mobile COVID-19 testing lab.

The working-class community has been hit hard by the virus. So instead of these people searching far and wide for a testing site, the testing site is searching for them.

At Cielito Park on 35th Avenue and Campbell, a steady stream of people have arrived to get a COVID-19 test. Tests are done on site in the mobile lab, and walkups as well as appointments are welcomed.

The lab offers both rapid and PCR tests. Rapid tests have a 93% accuracy rate and return results in 15 minutes, while PCR tests have a 99% accuracy rate and return results in 24 hours.

Many residents getting tested either had the virus - or may have been exposed - and want to make sure it’s safe to be around their coworkers and their families.

"I tested positive about two weeks ago so I’m back out here to see if I still have it or not," said Charissa, one Phoenix resident. "I have two kids so I haven’t been able to see them in a couple of weeks."

The nasal swabs they use for testing only circle around the front of the nose, and testing is free.

Find out the next locations for the testing van: https://www.phoenix.gov/newsroom/em-and-hs/1399

