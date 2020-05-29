City of Phoenix opens cooling center at Phoenix Convention Center

Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the year and the City of Phoenix is opening up a cooling center to provide some relief for the Valley's homeless.

Doors open at 10 a.m. at the "Heat of the Day Respite Center" at the Phoenix Convention Center. The center will be open through June 1.

Tables and chairs have been arranged to follow social-distancing guidelines amid COVID-19.

Water is being provided and St. Vincent de Paul is providing meals.

No personal belongings are being allowed inside the center, which will be cleaned overnight.

Buses will pick up people who are staying at the human services campus on Ninth Avenue and Jefferson and those buses will make stops at the campus every hour.

In order to get onto the bus, you will need a valid human services campus ID card.