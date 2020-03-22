City of Tucson installs public hand washing stations around town

article

The city of Tucson has placed hand washing stations around their downtown area to encourage more of their residents to stay clean and sanitary as coronavirus cases develop across the state.

As of Sunday, there are 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pima County, according to the Arizona Department of Health.

The University of Arizona has switched to online classes and has cancelled graduation as a result of the pandemic.

AZDHS changed their assessment of community spread from low to moderate on Saturday.

