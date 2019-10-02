Coffee with a cop: Getting to know Phoenix police

There was a big buzz at Lamar's Donuts on Bell Road this morning.

"It's good to see them in person and maybe forge some relationships and give them the support that they need," one resident said.

Members of the community were in deep conversation with members of the Phoenix Police Department over coffee and a donut.

"Personal touch in your face, so to speak, and they know and when they do get a phone call or email they know the person and not just the name," another resident said.

This was the fourth annual National Coffee With A Cop event that aims to bridge the gap between police officers and the people they serve.

Owner of Lamar's Donuts, Richard Hirose, says it's a win for everyone.

"The way I feel with all the bad press they get, so many people really don't know the police officers," he said. "This is a good opportunity to meet them, learn what they’re all about. They’re good human beings."

"If you don’t live next door to a police officer or have one in your family you may never have contact with a police officer unless maybe it’s on the road during a traffic stop," Sgt. Vince Lewis said. "We are accessible and we want to be available and showing up is the majority of that."