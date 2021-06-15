Colorado man dies during boating trip at Grand Canyon

article

A Colorado man died after he was pulled from the water during a boating trip along the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.

According to the National Park Service, officials were alerted to a personal locator beacon from a non-commercial river trip at 10 a.m. on June 14 and received a report that CPR was in progress on an individual.

Sixty-three-year-old James Crocker of Lakewood, Colorado was on a multi-day private boating trip when he was pulled from the water by other members of his group.

Crocker entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid and was unresponsive after being pulled from the water.

"Park rangers were flown into the location with the park helicopter and all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful," officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner.

