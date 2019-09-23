Condor Airlines still operating as normal following collapse of Thomas Cook

article

Officials with Condor Airlines, an airline company that operates flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, say the airline company is still operating all its flights as scheduled following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Officials posted the notice on its Facebook page Monday.

The notice came following news that Thomas Cook, a 178-year-old travel agency that helped pioneer the package tour, ceased operating in the middle of the night. The company, which began in 1841 with one-day train excursions in England, grew to have travel operations around the world but has been struggling for years because of competition from budget airlines and low-cost online booking sites.

According to Condor officials, the airline company is profitable, and ticket sales with the airline will continue as normal, but customers are advised to take out travel cancellation insurance with their booking.

Condor may still be operating, but airline officials say some flights that are code-shared with other Thomas Cook-owned airline companies could be affected. On its Facebook page, officials say at least one flight flying out of Orlando will be cancelled, as it is a codeshare with Thomas Cook UK, which has ceased operations.

To avoid funding challenges, Condor officials say they have requested a state-guaranteed bridge loan with the German federal government, which is being examined. In addition, the government of the German state of Hesse has promised to provide support.

According to Condor's website, its next flight to fly from Phoenix to Frankfurt will take off Monday night, which is followed by a similar flight on Wednesday night.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.