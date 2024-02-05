Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
6
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

Convertible goes off cliff side near Lost Dutchman State Park; driver injured

By
Published 
Updated 12:48PM
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Authorities say one person was hurt when a car went over the side of a cliff east of the Valley.

The incident happened on Feb. 5 three miles from Lost Dutchman State Park, off of State Route 88, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Image 1 of 5

DPS says a driver suffered minor injuries after a convertible went off the side of a cliff near Lost Dutchman State Park on Feb. 5.

Map of where the incident happened

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.