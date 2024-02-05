Convertible goes off cliff side near Lost Dutchman State Park; driver injured

Authorities say one person was hurt when a car went over the side of a cliff east of the Valley.

The incident happened on Feb. 5 three miles from Lost Dutchman State Park, off of State Route 88, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DPS says a driver suffered minor injuries after a convertible went off the side of a cliff near Lost Dutchman State Park on Feb. 5.

Map of where the incident happened

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.