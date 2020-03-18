Coronavirus pandemic results in postponed weddings

Wedding Day is one of the biggest days of a person's life, but for three Valley women, they have to postpone their weddings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The three women, who are co-workers, are coming up with a plan together. They were set to get married within weeks of each other, but all of that is now on hold. The women had been planning their wedding for a year or more, and family and friends had plans to travel out west from New York, and even the United Kingdom.

"It’s been emotional," said Jakki Lewis. "I have cried a lot. I’m fairly practical, and it’s out of our control."

On top of managing the guests and their travels amid the coronavirus pandemic, they have also working with vendors. A lot, however, can't be salvaged, such as invitations with dates already printed, and engraved rings with dates.

Now that stores are closed, even picking up suits is a challenge.

"We could be in jeans and dresses, or going as planned," said Amy La Sala.

All three say they will be getting married, and it's just a waiting game now. Through the stress, the women say they are happy to lean on one another.

"It’s been nice. People going through the same thing, I feel awful for them as well, but it helps you to have people to turn to," said Molly Mahoney, who was originalyl set to get married on Saturday.

