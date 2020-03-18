Phoenix City Councilman opposes emergency declaration, calling it 'nothing short of martial law'

article

Phoenix City Councilmember Sal DiCiccio has publicly declared his opposition to a decision on Tuesday by Mayor Kate Gallego to declare an emergency in the City of Phoenix in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Mayor Gallego, with the declaration of a state of emergency, all bars are ordered closed, and restaurants are ordered to be open for take-out and drive-thru business only, starting at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

On Twitter Tuesday, DiCiccio claims with the declaration of a "great emergency" instead of a "local emergency", Gallego will have "unlimited power to rule the City of Phoenix by proclamation for however so long she chooses," with the council having no recourse to rescind or question her actions.

"This is nothing short of martial law, and there is absolutely no way I can or ever will support such a measure," DiCiccio tweeted.

DiCiccio, however, did say he supports "reasonable precautions for businesses and individuals during this crisis."

DiCiccio represents District 6 in Phoenix City Council, which covers Ahwatukee and a portion of Phoenix near Paradise Valley.

According to an agenda for the Phoenix City Council meeting on Wednesday, a request has been made for the council to confirm Mayor Gallego's declaration of an emergency. The request is reportedly required under City Code.

