Corvette driver was going 155 mph before hitting, killing motorcyclist: court documents

A woman driving a Corvette was allegedly going more than 150 miles per hour when she struck and killed a motorcyclist along a Mesa freeway.

The crash happened at around 11 p.m. on March 12 on the U.S. 60 near Dobson Road. According to court documents, Rachel Berg, 18, was driving 155 mph when she hit Michael Clark's motorcycle.

Following the crash, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said Berg pulled over to check on Clark and attempted CPR. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The female driver told DPS investigators she saw a motorcyclist in the HOV lane just ahead of her. She attempted to stop but rear-ended the motorcycle," DPS said. "The motorcyclist went off left, struck the concrete wall and fell off the motorcycle. Both the rider and the motorcycle came to rest in the HOV lane. The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries."

Clark was a veteran and served for more than a decade as a police officer in Tacoma, Washington, before moving to the Valley and working as a Tempe park ranger.

Berg was arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of manslaughter and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

"On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, a warrant was served on the Corvette to download the airbag control module," court documents read. "The module indicated a speed of 155 miles per hour five seconds before the collision and 87 miles per hour at the time of the collision."

