Cottonwood police officer dies following head-on crash, suspect arrested
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - Officials say an officer with the Cottonwood Police Department died after being involved in an off-duty, head-on crash.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cottonwood Police Commander Jody Makuch, 49, was off-duty and riding his motorcycle at 2:39 p.m. on Sept. 7 when an SUV drifted left of center and struck him head-on near State Route 89A and Willard Street.
Makuch was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Jason Engel, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple charges, including manslaughter.
DPS said impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
