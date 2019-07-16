Couple takes BART to their own wedding in Oakland

Everyone has their own opinion about BART-- often scrutinized for a laundry list of things, but sometimes it's the most convenient way to get from point A to point B.

One couple thought it made more sense to take BART to their wedding in Oakland on Saturday to avoid any traffic congestion and anxiety that comes with it.

Laura and her now-husband Jeremy hopped on a train at the Powell Street station and rode into Oakland with their groomsmen and bridesmaids in tow.

"We took BART because we didn't want to worry about traffic and wanted to de-stress on our wedding day," Laura told BART. "We thought it was a fun and different way to get to the wedding while being environmentally- (and economically-) friendly."

Now the big question is if they arrived on time.