Crane crashes onto Mesa mobile home, knocks down power lines

No one was injured after a crane crashed onto a mobile home in Mesa.

Video from SkyFOX shows the crane also knocked down power lines in the mobile home park near the Loop 202 and Main Street.

A spokesman from the Rural Metro Fire Department tells FOX 10 the crane operator was initially trapped but made it out of the crane and is safe.

Power in the area has been restored and a fuel spill is under control.

