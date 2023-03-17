Crash landing at Falcon Field Airport leaves 2 injured

article

Two people have been hospitalized after a crash landing at Falcon Field Airport on Friday, Mesa fire officials said.

First responders were initially called to the airport around 1 p.m. for reports of two planes colliding mid-flight. By the time authorities arrived, one aircraft had landed safely while the other had crashed while landing.

Two people had to be extricated from the plane and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement, saying, "Two aircraft crashed after colliding with one another while participating in an aerial demonstration at Falcon Field in Mesa, Arizona, around 1 p.m. local time Friday, March 17 …"

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate this incident.

Map of the airport: