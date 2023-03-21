Crews responding to group of beached dolphins on NJ beach

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau
18
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM MDT until WED 1:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:24 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Live Now

Crews responding to group of beached dolphins on NJ beach

Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 29 Philadelphia

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. - Crews of first responders are on scene at two Cape May County beaches due to a report of beached dolphins. 

Authorities confirmed with FOX 29 that a total of eight dolphins are stranded, including six at the 52nd Street beach and two at the beach on 50th Street. 

Police and medics responded to pour water on the dolphins, according to officials. 

Crews respond to 2 Sea Isle City beaches with beached dolphins

Crews of first responders are on scene at two beaches in Sea Isle City, where dolphins are stranded in the sand. (Credit: Michael Ebner)

RELATED HEADLINES

No additional information was released by wildlife officials. 

IMG_5794.jpg

Crews respond to a group of beached dolphins that washed ashore in Sea Isle City. (Credit: Michael Ebner) (Michael Ebner)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 