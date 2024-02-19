Crime issues at West Phoenix apartment complex leave residents on edge

Video sent in to FOX 10 shows what appears to be a driver fleeing from police in a car at an apartment complex in West Phoenix.

In the video, law enforcement officers can be seen chasing after someone at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and McDowell. Those who were home at the time say it sounded like shots were fired right outside their building.

"I heard some shooting, yes. And then I heard the tires screech, and then the cops came, and we're trying to chase the guy down," said one man, identified only as ‘Edward.’

Edward said he just moved in.

"I’m regretting it," said Edward.

Another neighbor, meanwhile, said he was heading back to the apartment complex when he saw a police helicopter.

"My neighbor told me that they just had a shooting," said the neighbor. "Undercover cops pulled up behind one car, and they shot at him because they tried to take off. He took off, went up over the sidewalk, hit a pillar on the other side of the building there, took off, and next thing I know, I saw the police helicopter circling around."

"Things happen around here," said one woman. "It’s not the first time the cops have been around here."

Police officials say they are looking into the incident.