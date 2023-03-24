Officer shot in south Phoenix: 'Violent and unprovoked attack'

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The scene of a Phoenix PD investigation near 7tth Avenue and Broadway on March 24.

Phoenix police are investigating after an officer was shot near 7th Avenue south of Broadway Road, officials said Friday morning.

"The Phoenix Officer involved in this violent and unprovoked attack is being treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound," police said.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter. Residents are being asked to avoid the area near Atlanta Avenue.

The officer is expected to survive their injuries, and is is currently being treated at Banner University Medical Center.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story.

