Vintage DC-4 airplane crashes onto Alaska riverbank

An historic aircraft crashed along a river in central Alaska on Tuesday, but many details – including the number and conditions of those aboard – were not immediately available.

According to the Alaska Department of Public Safety, a Douglas DC-4 crashed into the Tanana River south of Fairbanks late Tuesday morning, local time. A multi-agency response was underway.

The cause of the crash was unclear.

The DC-4 is a four-engine propeller-driven aircraft that dates back to the early 1940s. Over 1,000 C-54 Skymasters – as they were called in the Army Air Corps – were produced for World War II, and the aircraft went on to be a popular passenger airliner in the post-war years.

Only a handful of the aircraft remain in service today, mostly flying cargo missions.

The owner of the crashed plane was not immediately clear but Alaska Air Fuel is one of the few companies still operating DC-4s anywhere in the world. Their DC-4 suffered moderate damage when it overran a runway in 2020, according to a report at the time.

According to FlightAware.com tracking, the last known position of the Alaska Air Fuel DC-4 matches the location described by troopers as the crash scene.